'पावरफुल है...' आ गया राजकुमार राव की 'प्रहार' का फर्स्ट रिव्यू, रोंगटे खड़े कर देंगे 4 मोमेंट
Prahaar First Review: राजकुमार राव और वामिका गब्बी की सच्ची घटना से प्रेरित फिल्म 'प्रहार' का फर्स्ट रिव्यू भी सामने आ गया है. फिल्म क्रिटिक तरण आदर्श ने राजकुमार राव की फिल्म को पावरफुल कहा है.
राजकुमार राव और वामिका गब्बी स्टारर फिल्म 'प्रहार' इन दिनों काफी चर्चा में है. 26/11 मुंबई आतंकी हमले के मुख्य आरोपी कसाब को फांसी दिलाने की इनसाइड स्टोरी को दिखाया गया है. इसमें वकील उज्जवल निकम की कहानी को दिखाया गया है कि उन्होंने कितनी मशक्कत के साथ उसे फांसी की सजा दिलाई थी. इसी बीच फिल्म का फर्स्ट रिव्यू भी सामने आ गया है.
अगर आप इसे देखने का प्लान कर रहे हैं तो पहले जान लीजिए कि फिल्म का फर्स्ट रिव्यू कैसा है. फिल्म क्रिटिक्स तरण आदर्श ने एक्स पर पोस्ट शेयर की है और राजकुमार राव स्टारर फिल्म को पावरफुल बताया है. साथ ही इसे जबरदस्त रेटिंग भी दी है. चलिए बताते हैं उन्होंने क्या कहा है.
राजकुमार राव की 'प्रहार' का फर्स्ट रिव्यू
राजकुमार राव की फिल्म 'प्रहार' का फर्स्ट रिव्यू तरण आदर्श ने दिया और एक्स पर पोस्ट में लिखा, 'कुछ कहानियों को बताना जरूरी होता है, इसी में से एक ये भी है. एक अच्छी पकड़ वाली भावनाओं से भरपूर कोर्टरूम ड्रमा, जो आपको अंदर तक झकझोर देगी. बेहतरीन लेखन, दमदार एक्टिंग और बेहद सटीक कोर्टरूम ड्रामा फिल्म.'
#OneWordReview... #Prahaar: POWERFUL. Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Some stories MUST be told – this is one of those... Gripping, emotionally charged courtroom drama that shakes you to the core... Brilliant writing, powerhouse performances, razor-sharp courtroom sequences. #PrahaarReview We have read the news reports... We have watched the news bulletins... We have followed the developments surrounding the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks... But what makes #Prahaar a compelling cinematic experience is its gripping portrayal of what unfolded *inside the courtroom*, how the prosecution pieced together the evidence, and above all, how #UjjwalNikam fought to bring the perpetrator to justice. Director #AvinashArun deserves the highest praise... His command over the material, the performances, and the drama is remarkable... The tension, arguments and counter-arguments, along with the sensitive father-son relationship, are seamlessly woven into the narrative, making those 2 hours and 20 minutes thoroughly engaging... The taut screenwriting is one of the biggest strengths of #Prahaar. The recreation of Kasab's barbaric attack at CST, where innocent people were killed and wounded, is chilling and evokes a range of emotions – anger, grief, helplessness, heartbreak, and profound sadness. A few unforgettable moments in the narrative also deserve a special mention [without spoilers] – ⭐ The sequence where Ujjwal Nikam dismantles Kasab's claim of being a juvenile ⭐ The powerful pre-interval block ⭐ The post-interval sequence in which a young girl testifies against Kasab, reliving the horrors of that fateful night ⭐ The finale Brilliant writing. Brilliant acting. Brilliant execution. #RajkummarRao is exceptional as #UjjwalNikam... Powerful, commanding, and razor-sharp, he brings immense conviction and intensity to the role... Yet another remarkable performance from an actor who is, without doubt, among the finest talents in the business. #LalitPrabhakar as Kasab is outstanding... Unsettling and controlled, he avoids unnecessary histrionics, delivering a portrayal that leaves a lasting impression. #WamiqaGabbi makes her presence count in a narrative dominated by intense legal proceedings... #JaideepAhlawat is flawless, as always, lending weight and authority to the drama. #SikandarKher is fantastic... His courtroom sequences, as well as the scene with his family in a restaurant, are splendid... #AshishVidyarthi is top notch, bringing immense credibility and authenticity to his part. #RitwikSahore makes a strong impression despite sharing screen space with several stalwarts... #AjinkyaDeo leaves a mark. A special word of appreciation for child actor #DiorRanjuVarghese, who delivers a stunning performance in a crucial courtroom sequence soon after the interval. There's no scope for songs here, and one doesn't miss them either... The background score is what matters, and it is a major plus, enhancing the tension and emotional impact at crucial junctures. Final word? A must-watch experience!— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 15, 2026
वो आगे लिखते हैं, 'सभी ने न्यूज रिपोर्ट्स बढ़ी हैं, हमने समाचार बुलेटिन देखे हैं. हमने 26/11 मुंबई आतंकी हमलों से जुड़ी घटनाओं पर नजर रखी है, लेकिन जो बात प्रहार को एक बेहतरीन सिनेमाई अनुभव बनाती है, वो है कोर्टरूम के अंदर घटी घटनाओं का दमदार तरीके से फिल्माया गया है. कैसे प्रोसिक्यूशन ने सबूतों को एक साथ जोड़ा और सबसे बढ़कर, कैसे उज्जवल निकम ने अपराधी को सजा दिलाने के लिए संघर्ष किया.
डायरेक्शन और एक्टिंग
'प्रहार' के डायरेक्शन की बात की जाए इसका अविनाश अरुण ने उठाया था. फिल्म क्रिटिक ने उनकी जमकर तारीफ की. उन्होंने जिस तरीके से अविनाश ने कहानी को स्क्रीन पर डिटेलिंग के साथ दिखाया है वो काबिल-ए-तारीफ है. कहानी, कलाकारों के अभिनय और ड्रामे पर उनकी पकड़ कमाल की है. उन्होंने कहानी को शानदार तरीके से पिरोया है, जिसकी वजह से दर्शक स्क्रीन से 2 घंटे 20 मिनट तक कुर्सी की पेटी से बंधे रहते हैं.
वहीं, अगर फिल्म 'प्रहार' में एक्टर्स की एक्टिंग की बात की जाए तो राजकुमार ने उज्जवल निकम के किरदार के साथ पूरी तरह से न्याय किया है. राजकुमार राव ने एक बार फिर से यादगार परफॉर्मेंस दी है. इसके साथ ही उन्होंने वामिका गब्बी, ललित प्रभाकर, सिकंदर खेर, ऋत्विक और अंजिक्या जैसे कलाकारों की भी तारीफ की.
रोंगटे खड़े कर देने वाले 4 मोमेंट
इसके साथ ही तरण आदर्श ने 'प्रहार' के उन चार मोमेंट्स के बारे में भी बताया, जिसे दर्शक भुला नहीं पाते हैं और ये फिल्म की पावरफुल कड़ियां हैं...
1. फिल्म का वो सीक्वेंस, जिसमें उज्जवल निकम कसाब के नाबालिग होने के दाने रो खारिज कर देते हैं.
2. प्री-इंटरवल ब्लॉक बेहद ही पावरफुल है.
3. इंटरवल के बाद का वो हिस्सा, जिसमें एक छोटी बच्ची कसाब के खिलाफ गवाही देती है और उस मनहूस रात की भयावह घटनाओं को फिर से याद करती है.
4. द फाइनल...शानदार राइटिंग, एक्टिंग और बेहतरीन ढंग से दिखाई गई कहानी.
गौरतलब है कि राजकुमार राव और वामिका गब्बी स्टारर फिल्म 'प्रहार' को सिनेमाघरों में 16 अक्तूबर को रिलीज किया जाएगा. दर्शकों को सच्ची घटना से प्रेरित इस कोर्टरूम ड्रामा फिल्म का बेसब्री से इंतजार है. ऐसा पहली बार होगा जब कसाब की फांसी की कहानी पर्दे पर आने वाली है.