'पावरफुल है...' आ गया राजकुमार राव की 'प्रहार' का फर्स्ट रिव्यू, रोंगटे खड़े कर देंगे 4 मोमेंट

राजकुमार राव और वामिका गब्बी स्टारर फिल्म 'प्रहार' इन दिनों काफी चर्चा में है. 26/11 मुंबई आतंकी हमले के मुख्य आरोपी कसाब को फांसी दिलाने की इनसाइड स्टोरी को दिखाया गया है. इसमें वकील उज्जवल निकम की कहानी को दिखाया गया है कि उन्होंने कितनी मशक्कत के साथ उसे फांसी की सजा दिलाई थी. इसी बीच फिल्म का फर्स्ट रिव्यू भी सामने आ गया है.

अगर आप इसे देखने का प्लान कर रहे हैं तो पहले जान लीजिए कि फिल्म का फर्स्ट रिव्यू कैसा है. फिल्म क्रिटिक्स तरण आदर्श ने एक्स पर पोस्ट शेयर की है और राजकुमार राव स्टारर फिल्म को पावरफुल बताया है. साथ ही इसे जबरदस्त रेटिंग भी दी है. चलिए बताते हैं उन्होंने क्या कहा है.

राजकुमार राव की 'प्रहार' का फर्स्ट रिव्यू

राजकुमार राव की फिल्म 'प्रहार' का फर्स्ट रिव्यू तरण आदर्श ने दिया और एक्स पर पोस्ट में लिखा, 'कुछ कहानियों को बताना जरूरी होता है, इसी में से एक ये भी है. एक अच्छी पकड़ वाली भावनाओं से भरपूर कोर्टरूम ड्रमा, जो आपको अंदर तक झकझोर देगी. बेहतरीन लेखन, दमदार एक्टिंग और बेहद सटीक कोर्टरूम ड्रामा फिल्म.'

#OneWordReview... #Prahaar: POWERFUL. Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Some stories MUST be told – this is one of those... Gripping, emotionally charged courtroom drama that shakes you to the core... Brilliant writing, powerhouse performances, razor-sharp courtroom sequences. #PrahaarReview We have read the news reports... We have watched the news bulletins... We have followed the developments surrounding the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks... But what makes #Prahaar a compelling cinematic experience is its gripping portrayal of what unfolded *inside the courtroom*, how the prosecution pieced together the evidence, and above all, how #UjjwalNikam fought to bring the perpetrator to justice. Director #AvinashArun deserves the highest praise... His command over the material, the performances, and the drama is remarkable... The tension, arguments and counter-arguments, along with the sensitive father-son relationship, are seamlessly woven into the narrative, making those 2 hours and 20 minutes thoroughly engaging... The taut screenwriting is one of the biggest strengths of #Prahaar. The recreation of Kasab's barbaric attack at CST, where innocent people were killed and wounded, is chilling and evokes a range of emotions – anger, grief, helplessness, heartbreak, and profound sadness. A few unforgettable moments in the narrative also deserve a special mention [without spoilers] – ⭐ The sequence where Ujjwal Nikam dismantles Kasab's claim of being a juvenile ⭐ The powerful pre-interval block ⭐ The post-interval sequence in which a young girl testifies against Kasab, reliving the horrors of that fateful night ⭐ The finale Brilliant writing. Brilliant acting. Brilliant execution. #RajkummarRao is exceptional as #UjjwalNikam... Powerful, commanding, and razor-sharp, he brings immense conviction and intensity to the role... Yet another remarkable performance from an actor who is, without doubt, among the finest talents in the business. #LalitPrabhakar as Kasab is outstanding... Unsettling and controlled, he avoids unnecessary histrionics, delivering a portrayal that leaves a lasting impression. #WamiqaGabbi makes her presence count in a narrative dominated by intense legal proceedings... #JaideepAhlawat is flawless, as always, lending weight and authority to the drama. #SikandarKher is fantastic... His courtroom sequences, as well as the scene with his family in a restaurant, are splendid... #AshishVidyarthi is top notch, bringing immense credibility and authenticity to his part. #RitwikSahore makes a strong impression despite sharing screen space with several stalwarts... #AjinkyaDeo leaves a mark. A special word of appreciation for child actor #DiorRanjuVarghese, who delivers a stunning performance in a crucial courtroom sequence soon after the interval. There's no scope for songs here, and one doesn't miss them either... The background score is what matters, and it is a major plus, enhancing the tension and emotional impact at crucial junctures. Final word? A must-watch experience!