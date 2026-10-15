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हिंदी न्यूज़मनोरंजनबॉलीवुड'पावरफुल है...' आ गया राजकुमार राव की 'प्रहार' का फर्स्ट रिव्यू, रोंगटे खड़े कर देंगे 4 मोमेंट

'पावरफुल है...' आ गया राजकुमार राव की 'प्रहार' का फर्स्ट रिव्यू, रोंगटे खड़े कर देंगे 4 मोमेंट

Prahaar First Review: राजकुमार राव और वामिका गब्बी की सच्ची घटना से प्रेरित फिल्म 'प्रहार' का फर्स्ट रिव्यू भी सामने आ गया है. फिल्म क्रिटिक तरण आदर्श ने राजकुमार राव की फिल्म को पावरफुल कहा है.

Written By : राहुल यादव |  Updated at : 15 Oct 2026 03:16 PM (IST)
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राजकुमार राव और वामिका गब्बी स्टारर फिल्म 'प्रहार' इन दिनों काफी चर्चा में है. 26/11 मुंबई आतंकी हमले के मुख्य आरोपी कसाब को फांसी दिलाने की इनसाइड स्टोरी को दिखाया गया है. इसमें वकील उज्जवल निकम की कहानी को दिखाया गया है कि उन्होंने कितनी मशक्कत के साथ उसे फांसी की सजा दिलाई थी. इसी बीच फिल्म का फर्स्ट रिव्यू भी सामने आ गया है.

अगर आप इसे देखने का प्लान कर रहे हैं तो पहले जान लीजिए कि फिल्म का फर्स्ट रिव्यू कैसा है. फिल्म क्रिटिक्स तरण आदर्श ने एक्स पर पोस्ट शेयर की है और राजकुमार राव स्टारर फिल्म को पावरफुल बताया है. साथ ही इसे जबरदस्त रेटिंग भी दी है. चलिए बताते हैं उन्होंने क्या कहा है.

राजकुमार राव की 'प्रहार' का फर्स्ट रिव्यू

राजकुमार राव की फिल्म 'प्रहार' का फर्स्ट रिव्यू तरण आदर्श ने दिया और एक्स पर पोस्ट में लिखा, 'कुछ कहानियों को बताना जरूरी होता है, इसी में से एक ये भी है. एक अच्छी पकड़ वाली भावनाओं से भरपूर कोर्टरूम ड्रमा, जो आपको अंदर तक झकझोर देगी. बेहतरीन लेखन, दमदार एक्टिंग और बेहद सटीक  कोर्टरूम ड्रामा फिल्म.'

वो आगे लिखते हैं, 'सभी ने न्यूज रिपोर्ट्स बढ़ी हैं, हमने समाचार बुलेटिन देखे हैं. हमने 26/11 मुंबई आतंकी हमलों से जुड़ी घटनाओं पर नजर रखी है, लेकिन जो बात प्रहार को एक बेहतरीन सिनेमाई अनुभव बनाती है, वो है कोर्टरूम के अंदर घटी घटनाओं का दमदार तरीके से फिल्माया गया है. कैसे प्रोसिक्यूशन ने सबूतों को एक साथ जोड़ा और सबसे बढ़कर, कैसे उज्जवल निकम ने अपराधी को सजा दिलाने के लिए संघर्ष किया. 

डायरेक्शन और एक्टिंग

'प्रहार' के डायरेक्शन की बात की जाए इसका अविनाश अरुण ने उठाया था. फिल्म क्रिटिक ने उनकी जमकर तारीफ की. उन्होंने जिस तरीके से अविनाश ने कहानी को स्क्रीन पर डिटेलिंग के साथ दिखाया है वो काबिल-ए-तारीफ है. कहानी, कलाकारों के अभिनय और ड्रामे पर उनकी पकड़ कमाल की है. उन्होंने कहानी को शानदार तरीके से पिरोया है, जिसकी वजह से दर्शक स्क्रीन से 2 घंटे 20 मिनट तक कुर्सी की पेटी से बंधे रहते हैं.  
 
वहीं, अगर फिल्म 'प्रहार' में एक्टर्स की एक्टिंग की बात की जाए तो राजकुमार ने उज्जवल निकम के किरदार के साथ पूरी तरह से न्याय किया है. राजकुमार राव ने एक बार फिर से यादगार परफॉर्मेंस दी है. इसके साथ ही उन्होंने वामिका गब्बी, ललित प्रभाकर, सिकंदर खेर, ऋत्विक और अंजिक्या जैसे कलाकारों की भी तारीफ की.

रोंगटे खड़े कर देने वाले 4 मोमेंट

इसके साथ ही तरण आदर्श ने 'प्रहार' के उन चार मोमेंट्स के बारे में भी बताया, जिसे दर्शक भुला नहीं पाते हैं और ये फिल्म की पावरफुल कड़ियां हैं...
1. फिल्म का वो सीक्वेंस, जिसमें उज्जवल निकम कसाब के नाबालिग होने के दाने रो खारिज कर देते हैं.
2. प्री-इंटरवल ब्लॉक बेहद ही पावरफुल है.
3. इंटरवल के बाद का वो हिस्सा, जिसमें एक छोटी बच्ची कसाब के खिलाफ गवाही देती है और उस मनहूस रात की भयावह घटनाओं को फिर से याद करती है.
4. द फाइनल...शानदार राइटिंग, एक्टिंग और बेहतरीन ढंग से दिखाई गई कहानी.

गौरतलब है कि राजकुमार राव और वामिका गब्बी स्टारर फिल्म 'प्रहार' को सिनेमाघरों में 16 अक्तूबर को रिलीज किया जाएगा. दर्शकों को सच्ची घटना से प्रेरित इस कोर्टरूम ड्रामा फिल्म का बेसब्री से इंतजार है. ऐसा पहली बार होगा जब कसाब की फांसी की कहानी पर्दे पर आने वाली है.

और पढ़ें

About the author राहुल यादव

राहुल यादव ABP Network में सीनियर कॉपी एडिटर के पद पर कार्यरत हैं और एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क के लिए खबरें लिखते हैं. उन्हें डिजिटल मीडिया और मनोरंजन पत्रकारिता में 9 वर्षों से अधिक का अनुभव है. राहुल की भोजपुरी सिनेमा और बॉलीवुड कवरेज में विशेष पकड़ मानी जाती है. उन्होंने राजस्थान पत्रिका, दैनिक भास्कर, जनसत्ता और News18 हिंदी जैसे प्रतिष्ठित मीडिया संस्थानों में भी काम किया है. राहुल ने Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication से जनसंचार में स्नातकोत्तर (MA in Mass Communication) और University of Delhi से राजनीतिक विज्ञान में स्नातक (BA) किया है.
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Published at : 15 Oct 2026 03:04 PM (IST)
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Rajkumar Rao Prahaar
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