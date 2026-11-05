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हिंदी न्यूज़मनोरंजनबॉलीवुड'किसी अपराध के लिए फिल्मों को जिम्मेदार ठहराना ठीक नहीं', आंध्र प्रदेश चेनसॉ हमले पर अमाल मलिक ने तोड़ी चुप्पी

'किसी अपराध के लिए फिल्मों को जिम्मेदार ठहराना ठीक नहीं', आंध्र प्रदेश चेनसॉ हमले पर अमाल मलिक ने तोड़ी चुप्पी

आंध्र प्रदेश में छात्रा पर हुए चेनसॉ हमले के बाद फिल्मों में हिंसा को लेकर बहस छिड़ गई है. अब सिंगर अमाल मलिक ने इस पर अपनी राय रखते हुए 'एनिमल' और 'कबीर सिंह' जैसी फिल्मों का बचाव किया है.

Written By : दीक्षा शर्मा |  Updated at : 05 Nov 2026 10:23 AM (IST)
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सिंगर और म्यूजिक कंपोजर अमाल मलिक अक्सर किसी न किसी वजह से चर्चा में रहते हैं. अब वो एक बार फिर अपने बेबाक बयान को लेकर सुर्खियों में हैं. अमाल मलिक ने हाल ही में आंध्र प्रदेश में 10वीं की छात्रा पर हुए चेनसॉ हमले के बाद फिल्मों में दिखाई जाने वाली हिंसा पर चल रही बहस में अपनी राय रखी है. उन्होंने कहा कि फिल्मों और गानों का युवाओं पर असर जरूर पड़ता है, लेकिन किसी अपराध के लिए सिर्फ फिल्मों को जिम्मेदार ठहराना ठीक नहीं है.

इस दौरान अमाल ने 'एनिमल', 'कबीर सिंह', 'धुरंधर' और 'केजीएफ' जैसी फिल्मों का नाम लेते हुए बताया कि उन्हें ये फिल्में पसंद आई हैं. चलिए जानते हैं कि उन्होंने इस पूरे मामले पर क्या कहा.

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दरअसल, आंध्र प्रदेश में 10वीं की एक छात्रा पर 21 साल के हेमंत नाम के युवक ने इलेक्ट्रिक चेनसॉ से हमला कर दिया था. बताया जा रहा है कि छात्रा ने उसके प्यार के ऑफर को ठुकरा दिया था, जिसके बाद युवक ने इस खौफनाक घटना को अंजाम दिया. इस घटना के बाद फिल्मों में दिखाई जाने वाली हिंसा को लेकर बहस छिड़ गई. कुछ लोगों ने फिल्ममेकर संदीप रेड्डी वांगा की फिल्मों पर भी सवाल उठाए.

फिल्मों में हिंसा पर क्या बोले अमाल मलिक?

इस पूरे मामले पर अब अमाल मलिक ने प्रतिक्रिया दी है. उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म एक्स पर अपनी राय रखी. अमाल ने लिखा, 'मैं समझ सकता हूं कि लोग क्यों परेशान हैं. फिल्मों और म्यूजिक का युवाओं पर असर पड़ सकता है और कुछ बच्चे वही करने लगते हैं, जो वो देखते हैं. फिल्ममेकर्स को सोचना चाहिए कि वो हिंसा को किस तरह दिखा रहे हैं. लेकिन किसी के किए गए काम के लिए सिर्फ सिनेमा को जिम्मेदार नहीं ठहराया जा सकता.'

उन्होंने आगे कहा, 'मैं कभी भी ऐसे इंसान का समर्थन नहीं करूंगा, जो किसी की जान लेने के लिए स्कूल, कॉलेज या किसी दूसरी जगह पर चेनसॉ लेकर पहुंच जाए. ये बहुत डरावना और पूरी तरह गलत है.'

'एनिमल', 'कबीर सिंह' और 'धुरंधर' के फैन हैं अमाल मलिक

अमाल मलिक ने बताया कि उन्हें 'एनिमल', 'कबीर सिंह', 'धुरंधर' और 'केजीएफ' जैसी फिल्में पसंद आई. हालांकि, कुछ फिल्मों के कुछ सीन उन्हें भी पसंद नहीं आए. उनका कहना है कि दर्शकों को ये समझना चाहिए कि फिल्म सिर्फ एक कहानी होती है. पर्दे पर दिखाई जाने वाली हर चीज को असल जिंदगी में अपनाने की जरूरत नहीं है.

गानों को लेकर भी उठाए सवाल

अमाल मलिक ने फिल्मों के साथ गानों के कंटेंट पर भी सवाल उठाए. उन्होंने कहा कि जब फिल्मों में दिखाई जाने वाली हिंसा पर इतनी चर्चा हो रही है, तो गलत बोल वाले गानों पर भी बात होनी चाहिए. इस दौरान उन्होंने अपने गानों 'कर गई चुल्ल' और 'रोम रोम रोमांटिक' का नाम लिया. इसके अलावा 'बीड़ी जलाइले', 'पिंक लिप्स', 'चिकनी चमेली' और 'मुन्नी बदनाम' जैसे गानों का भी जिक्र किया.

अमाल ने कहा, 'जब ऐसे गाने रियलिटी शोज में बजाए जाते हैं और लोग उन पर जश्न मनाते हैं, तो उनके कंटेंट पर सवाल क्यों नहीं उठते? रैप म्यूजिक और यूट्यूब-इंस्टाग्राम पर भी ऐसे कई वीडियो मौजूद हैं, जिनमें हत्या, हिंसा और ताकत का दिखावा किया जाता है. कुछ कंटेंट में महिलाओं के लिए आपत्तिजनक शब्दों का इस्तेमाल भी होता है. अगर फिल्मों के कंटेंट पर सवाल उठाए जा रहे हैं, तो गानों को भी उसी नजर से देखा जाना चाहिए.'

'ए' सर्टिफिकेट वाली फिल्में बच्चों को न दिखाएं

अमाल ने माता-पिता से ये भी अपील की कि वो छोटे बच्चों को 'ए' सर्टिफिकेट वाली फिल्में दिखाने के लिए थिएटर न ले जाएं. उनका कहा कि मनोरंजन का लोगों पर असर जरूर होता है, लेकिन किसी अपराध के लिए किसी एक फिल्म, गाने या फिल्ममेकर को जिम्मेदार ठहराना सही नहीं है.

संदीप रेड्डी वांगा ने भी दिया जवाब

इस पूरे विवाद पर फिल्ममेकर संदीप रेड्डी वांगा ने भी एक्स पर पोस्ट शेयर किया. उन्होंने लिखा, 'जब कोई इतना भयानक अपराध करता है, तो सबसे पहले पीड़ितों के लिए दुख जताना चाहिए और ये समझने की कोशिश करनी चाहिए कि ऐसी घटना क्यों हुई. इसके बजाय सिनेमा को आसान निशाना बनाया जा रहा है.'

उन्होंने आगे लिखा, 'अब साफ होता जा रहा है कि आपको पीड़ितों या उनके परिवारों की चिंता नहीं है. आप इस भयानक घटना का इस्तेमाल अपने निजी हिसाब-किताब चुकाने के लिए कर रहे हैं. कुछ असफल और निराश कलाकार, निर्देशक और निर्माता दूसरों के काम पर निशाना साधने का मौका मिलते ही खुद को समाज सुधारक समझने लगते हैं. किसी दुखद घटना के समय सहानुभूति दिखानी चाहिए, उसका फायदा नहीं उठाना चाहिए. ये फर्क समझिए.'

कौन हैं अमाल मलिक?

अमाल मलिक बॉलीवुड के मशहूर सिंगर और म्यूजिक कंपोजर हैं. वो अपने रोमांटिक गानों और फिल्मों के हिट म्यूजिक के लिए जाने जाते हैं. अमाल मलिक मशहूर सिंगर अरमान मलिक के बड़े भाई हैं और म्यूजिक कंपोजर डब्बू मलिक के बेटे हैं. वो अनु मलिक के भतीजे भी हैं. उन्होंने 2014 में सलमान खान की फिल्म 'जय हो' से बतौर म्यूजिक कंपोजर बॉलीवुड में शुरुआत की थी.

अमाल मलिक ने बॉलीवुड को कई हिट गाने दिए हैं. इनमें 'सूरज डूबा है' (रॉय), 'कौन तुझे' (एम.एस. धोनी: द अनटोल्ड स्टोरी), 'बोल दो ना जरा' (अज़हर), 'कर गई चुल्ल' (कपूर एंड सन्स), 'हुआ है आज पहली बार' (सनम रे) और 'सब तेरा' (बागी) जैसे गाने शामिल हैं.

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About the author दीक्षा शर्मा

दीक्षा शर्मा ABP LIVE की एंटरटेनमेंट टीम में बतौर कंसलटेंट कंटेंट राइटर कार्यरत हैं. उन्हें डिजिटल मीडिया और मनोरंजन पत्रकारिता में 4 वर्षों से अधिक का अनुभव है. इससे पहले वो ज़ी मीडिया और न्यूजबाइट्स हिंदी में अपनी सेवाएं दे चुकी हैं. दीक्षा शर्मा ने सिंघानिया यूनिवर्सिटी से मास कम्युनिकेशन में ग्रेजुएशन किया है. इसके बाद उन्होंने सुभारती यूनिवर्सिटी से मास्टर ऑफ आर्ट्स इन जर्नलिज्म एंड मास कम्युनिकेशन की पढ़ाई पूरी की है.
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Published at : 05 Nov 2026 10:23 AM (IST)
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