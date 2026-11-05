सिंगर और म्यूजिक कंपोजर अमाल मलिक अक्सर किसी न किसी वजह से चर्चा में रहते हैं. अब वो एक बार फिर अपने बेबाक बयान को लेकर सुर्खियों में हैं. अमाल मलिक ने हाल ही में आंध्र प्रदेश में 10वीं की छात्रा पर हुए चेनसॉ हमले के बाद फिल्मों में दिखाई जाने वाली हिंसा पर चल रही बहस में अपनी राय रखी है. उन्होंने कहा कि फिल्मों और गानों का युवाओं पर असर जरूर पड़ता है, लेकिन किसी अपराध के लिए सिर्फ फिल्मों को जिम्मेदार ठहराना ठीक नहीं है.

इस दौरान अमाल ने 'एनिमल', 'कबीर सिंह', 'धुरंधर' और 'केजीएफ' जैसी फिल्मों का नाम लेते हुए बताया कि उन्हें ये फिल्में पसंद आई हैं. चलिए जानते हैं कि उन्होंने इस पूरे मामले पर क्या कहा.

क्या है पूरा मामला?

दरअसल, आंध्र प्रदेश में 10वीं की एक छात्रा पर 21 साल के हेमंत नाम के युवक ने इलेक्ट्रिक चेनसॉ से हमला कर दिया था. बताया जा रहा है कि छात्रा ने उसके प्यार के ऑफर को ठुकरा दिया था, जिसके बाद युवक ने इस खौफनाक घटना को अंजाम दिया. इस घटना के बाद फिल्मों में दिखाई जाने वाली हिंसा को लेकर बहस छिड़ गई. कुछ लोगों ने फिल्ममेकर संदीप रेड्डी वांगा की फिल्मों पर भी सवाल उठाए.

फिल्मों में हिंसा पर क्या बोले अमाल मलिक?

इस पूरे मामले पर अब अमाल मलिक ने प्रतिक्रिया दी है. उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म एक्स पर अपनी राय रखी. अमाल ने लिखा, 'मैं समझ सकता हूं कि लोग क्यों परेशान हैं. फिल्मों और म्यूजिक का युवाओं पर असर पड़ सकता है और कुछ बच्चे वही करने लगते हैं, जो वो देखते हैं. फिल्ममेकर्स को सोचना चाहिए कि वो हिंसा को किस तरह दिखा रहे हैं. लेकिन किसी के किए गए काम के लिए सिर्फ सिनेमा को जिम्मेदार नहीं ठहराया जा सकता.'

उन्होंने आगे कहा, 'मैं कभी भी ऐसे इंसान का समर्थन नहीं करूंगा, जो किसी की जान लेने के लिए स्कूल, कॉलेज या किसी दूसरी जगह पर चेनसॉ लेकर पहुंच जाए. ये बहुत डरावना और पूरी तरह गलत है.'

I understand why people are concerned. Films and music can influence young people, and some kids copy what they see. Filmmakers should think about how they show violence. But cinema alone cannot be blamed for someone’s actions. Family values, upbringing, the political climate in different states, and the way each person thinks and reacts all matter. People’s experiences and trauma can affect them too. Everyone has good and bad in them, but none of this excuses violence. I would never support anyone going into a school, college or any other place to kill someone with a chainsaw. It is horrifying and completely wrong. The attack in Andhra Pradesh deserves a serious discussion, but we should not assume that one film, song or filmmaker caused it. I have enjoyed Animal, Kabir Singh, Dhurandhar, KGF and many other films, but I have also had problems with some scenes. A film is a story, and we should know that we do not have to copy everything we see. Many people work together to make a film. These are recent examples too. If social media and today’s moral policing had existed in the 70s, 80s and 90s, people would have found plenty to criticise in films from those years as well. Age ratings should be followed. Parents should not bring infants to films rated -A. We can take the influence of films seriously while also expecting viewers to understand the difference between a story and real life. If we criticise films, we should be fair and look at songs too. Ban songs like Kar Gayi Chull, Rom Rom Romantic (both my songs), Beedi Jalaile, Pink Lips and Chikni Chameli, Munni Badnaam, why are they celebrated and used on reality shows ?? There are also so many songs and content pieces outside of films, specially rap music available on YouTube and Instagram, especially from the northern belt, about murder, power and aggression. Some songs call women “items” or talk about picking up girls. Parents play these songs around their children and encourage them to dance to them. It’s an art form, and we all can go right or wrong sometimes, but it’s a bloody imaginative space. If you are getting so influcned by a film you’re the fool. If every film, song or show with violence or questionable content is blamed for people’s actions, then ban Pushpa, KGF, Latent and other comedy shows Why don’t we all become the moral police and ban everything? Cinema can influence people, but it is not the only reason someone commits a crime.