अदनान सामी का प्रणाम सर्विस पर फूटा गुस्सा, एयरपोर्ट स्टाफ पर लगाए बदसलूकी के आरोप

बॉलीवुड सिंगर अदनान सामी ने मुंबई एयरपोर्ट की प्रणाम सर्विस को लेकर नाराजगी जाहिर की है. उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर एक पोस्ट शेयर कर इस सर्विस के स्टाफ के व्यवहार पर सवाल उठाए हैं. उन्होंने बताया कि वे लंबे समय से प्रणाम सर्विस का इस्तेमाल कर रहे हैं और इस सर्विस के शुरुआती ग्राहकों में से एक हैं.

उनका कहना है कि एयरपोर्ट पर उन्हें और उनकी टीम को काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा. उन्होंने स्टाफ के रवैये को भी अपमानजनक बताया है. इतना ही नहीं वो सर्विसेज की तरफ से आए जवाब से भी संतुष्ट नहीं नजर आए और उन्होंने एक और पोस्ट करके जवाब पर नाराजगी जाहिर की.

फ्लाइट में देरी की जानकारी पहले नहीं देने का आरोप

अदनान सामी ने बताया कि उनकी एयर इंडिया की फ्लाइट पांच घंटे लेट थी, जिसकी जानकारी प्रणाम सर्विस को पहले से थी, लेकिन उन्हें इसके बारे में तब बताया गया जब वे एंट्रेंस सिक्योरिटी चेक पार कर चुके थे. उन्होंने अपनी पोस्ट में लिखा, ‘अगर उन्होंने हमें पहले ही बता दिया होता, तो हम एयरपोर्ट जल्दी आने से बच सकते थे और आराम से घर पर बैठे होते.’

महिला स्टाफ के व्यवहार पर जताई नाराजगी

सिंगर ने आगे बताया कि एक महिला स्टाफ का व्यवहार उन्हें बेहद खराब लगा. अदनान ने आरोप लगाया कि वह लगातार अपने मोबाइल फोन पर व्यस्त थी. जब उन्हें लाउंज से डिपार्चर गेट तक ले जाने का समय आया, तो वह उन्हें लेने नहीं पहुंची. इसके बजाय उसने पोर्टर को भेज दिया.

अदनान के मुताबिक, जब उन्होंने पोर्टर से महिला स्टाफ के बारे में पूछा, तो उसे भी नहीं पता था कि वह कहां है. गेट तक पहुंचने पर भी महिला स्टाफ अपनी जगह पर नहीं मिली. बाद में वह एक कोने में बैठकर मोबाइल पर चैट करती हुई मिली.

इस पर नाराजगी जाहिर करते हुए अदनान ने लिखा, ‘हमारे लिए जिस महिला स्टाफ को असाइन किया गया, उसका व्यवहार पूरी तरह से बदतमीजी भरा था. जब उसे टोका गया, तब जाकर उसके फोन रखा. यहां तक कि उसे बिजनेस क्लास तक ले जाने का रास्ता भी नहीं पता था. वहां बहुत भीड़ थी और हमें खुद ही रास्ता ढूंढना पड़ा था. जब उसे टोका गया तो माफी मांगने के बजाय उसने पलटकर जवाब देने की कोशिश की.’

⁠Shame on Pranaam Services at Mumbai Airport T2! As a long time client I have to share that my last experience…Well…it was NOT good! To begin with, upon arrival no one was actively waiting to receive, even though they had called my staff’s phone to confirm our arrival and not to speak of the fact that I am one of their earliest clients ever since this service began. Our flight was delayed by @airindia five hours (which in itself was appalling!), a fact that Pranaam knew, but they only informed us after we had gone through the entrance security. Had they informed us beforehand, we would have easily avoided coming earlier to the airport & been sitting comfortably at home. Instead, because of their negligence and carelessness, we had to endure this long tiring wait at the airport. Then, the female staff member assigned to us was completely rude! First, she was consistently on her mobile phone. When it was time to escort us from the lounge to the departure gate, she failed to show up. Instead she sent the porter. When asked where she was, the porter had no clue! We were take by buggy and when we arrived at the gate, the porter had to search for her, and he found her sitting in a corner, AGAIN, engrossed in her mobile phone chatting away! Only when she was reprimanded, did she hang up! There was a huge crowd lined up and she had no clue where to take us to fast track us through to the First/Business class section which was actually empty but she had no clue! We had to navigate ourselves through it all! Due to this huge crowd at this gate which was difficult to handle, there was chaos simply because this girl didn't bother to do her homework. When she was reprimanded again, instead of being apologetic, she tried to snap back, for which she was immediately shut down. Extremely bad conduct and disappointingly unprofessional! This is the 2nd time Pranaam has misbehaved. You charge for these services and have a monopolistic attitude which is extremely arrogant, infinitely annoying & egregiously disrespectful! I’m once again extremely disappointed in the staff for this incident! @CSMIA_Official⁠ @AdaniOnline⁠ @gautam_adani⁠ @AAI_Official⁠ @Pib_MoCA