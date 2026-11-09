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हिंदी न्यूज़मनोरंजनबॉलीवुडअदनान सामी का प्रणाम सर्विस पर फूटा गुस्सा, एयरपोर्ट स्टाफ पर लगाए बदसलूकी के आरोप

अदनान सामी का प्रणाम सर्विस पर फूटा गुस्सा, एयरपोर्ट स्टाफ पर लगाए बदसलूकी के आरोप

अदनान सामी ने मुंबई एयरपोर्ट की प्रणाम सर्विस की सेवाओं पर नाराजगी जताई है. सिंगर ने स्टाफ पर बदसलूकी और लापरवाही के आरोप लगाए. सर्विस की तरफ से एआई वाला जवाब देखकर वे और ज्यादा भड़क गए.

Written By : हिमांशी चौधरी |  Updated at : 09 Nov 2026 06:51 PM (IST)
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बॉलीवुड सिंगर अदनान सामी ने मुंबई एयरपोर्ट की प्रणाम सर्विस को लेकर नाराजगी जाहिर की है. उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर एक पोस्ट शेयर कर इस सर्विस के स्टाफ के व्यवहार पर सवाल उठाए हैं. उन्होंने बताया कि वे लंबे समय से प्रणाम सर्विस का इस्तेमाल कर रहे हैं और इस सर्विस के शुरुआती ग्राहकों में से एक हैं.

उनका कहना है कि एयरपोर्ट पर उन्हें और उनकी टीम को काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा. उन्होंने स्टाफ के रवैये को भी अपमानजनक बताया है. इतना ही नहीं वो सर्विसेज की तरफ से आए जवाब से भी संतुष्ट नहीं नजर आए और उन्होंने एक और पोस्ट करके जवाब पर नाराजगी जाहिर की.

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फ्लाइट में देरी की जानकारी पहले नहीं देने का आरोप

अदनान सामी ने बताया कि उनकी एयर इंडिया की फ्लाइट पांच घंटे लेट थी, जिसकी जानकारी प्रणाम सर्विस को पहले से थी, लेकिन उन्हें इसके बारे में तब बताया गया जब वे एंट्रेंस सिक्योरिटी चेक पार कर चुके थे. उन्होंने अपनी पोस्ट में लिखा, ‘अगर उन्होंने हमें पहले ही बता दिया होता, तो हम एयरपोर्ट जल्दी आने से बच सकते थे और आराम से घर पर बैठे होते.’

महिला स्टाफ के व्यवहार पर जताई नाराजगी

सिंगर ने आगे बताया कि एक महिला स्टाफ का व्यवहार उन्हें बेहद खराब लगा. अदनान ने आरोप लगाया कि वह लगातार अपने मोबाइल फोन पर व्यस्त थी. जब उन्हें लाउंज से डिपार्चर गेट तक ले जाने का समय आया, तो वह उन्हें लेने नहीं पहुंची. इसके बजाय उसने पोर्टर को भेज दिया.

अदनान के मुताबिक, जब उन्होंने पोर्टर से महिला स्टाफ के बारे में पूछा, तो उसे भी नहीं पता था कि वह कहां है. गेट तक पहुंचने पर भी महिला स्टाफ अपनी जगह पर नहीं मिली. बाद में वह एक कोने में बैठकर मोबाइल पर चैट करती हुई मिली.

इस पर नाराजगी जाहिर करते हुए अदनान ने लिखा, ‘हमारे लिए जिस महिला स्टाफ को असाइन किया गया, उसका व्यवहार पूरी तरह से बदतमीजी भरा था. जब उसे टोका गया, तब जाकर उसके फोन रखा. यहां तक कि उसे बिजनेस क्लास तक ले जाने का रास्ता भी नहीं पता था. वहां बहुत भीड़ थी और हमें खुद ही रास्ता ढूंढना पड़ा था. जब उसे टोका गया तो माफी मांगने के बजाय उसने पलटकर जवाब देने की कोशिश की.’

दूसरी बार खराब अनुभव होने का किया दावा

सिंगर ने यह भी कहा कि प्रणाम सर्विस के साथ यह उनका दूसरा खराब अनुभव है. उन्होंने लिखा, ‘प्रणाम सर्विस ने दूसरी बार हमारे साथ बदसलूकी की है.’

सर्विस के चार्ज और उसके रवैये पर सवाल उठाते हुए अदनान ने कहा, ‘आप इन सेवाओं के लिए पैसे लेते हैं, लेकिन आपका रवैया बेहद घमंडी, परेशान करने वाला और हद से ज्यादा अपमानजनक है.’

सर्विस के जवाब से भी संतुष्ट नहीं हुए अदनान

अदनान सामी ने अपनी शिकायत के बाद प्रणाम सर्विस की तरफ से आए जवाब पर भी नाराजगी जाहिर की. उन्होंने एक और लंबा पोस्ट शेयर कर कहा, ‘शिकायत करने के बाद, किसी बॉट से पहले से तय टेम्पलेट वाला जवाब मिलना, यह तो जले पर नमक छिड़कने जैसा है!!  कम से कम अपने बॉट्स में ग्राहकों से फॉर्मल तरीके से बात करना तो सिखाएं.’  इसके बाद उन्होंने कंपनी को तहजीब सीखने की हिदायत भी थी.

About the author हिमांशी चौधरी

हिमांशी चौधरी एबीपी लाइव में कार्यरत हैं और मुख्य रूप से डेटा जर्नलिज्म, चुनाव व राजनीतिक विश्लेषण के इंफोग्राफिक्स और एंटरटेनमेंट स्टोरीज के विजुअल प्रेजेंटेशन पर काम करती हैं. पत्रकारिता में ग्रेजुएट हिमांशी को रिसर्च, डेटा विजुअलाइजेशन और मल्टीमीडिया प्रोडक्शन का अनुभव है.
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Published at : 09 Nov 2026 06:51 PM (IST)
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